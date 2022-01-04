New: Furhter Hard AI improvements
New: Save player preferences for offline game
New: Allow players to see own industries board during network game
Bugfix: Pressing Esc during develop action break the animation
Bugfix: Iron market can't be interacted with in some circumstances
Bugfix: Text on cards is missing hypens
Brass: Birmingham update for 4 January 2022
v1.1.602 - Bugfixing update 16
