Brass: Birmingham update for 4 January 2022

v1.1.602 - Bugfixing update 16

v1.1.602 - Bugfixing update 16

Build 7970436

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New: Furhter Hard AI improvements

New: Save player preferences for offline game

New: Allow players to see own industries board during network game

Bugfix: Pressing Esc during develop action break the animation

Bugfix: Iron market can't be interacted with in some circumstances

Bugfix: Text on cards is missing hypens

Changed files in this update

Brass: Birmingham Windows Depot 1287921
  • Loading history…
Brass: Birmingham MacOS Depot 1287922
  • Loading history…
Brass: Birmingham Linux Depot 1287923
  • Loading history…
