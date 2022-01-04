 Skip to content

Faerie's Bargain: The Price of Business update for 4 January 2022

January 4th Patch

January 4th Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summary of Fixes:

  • Ch11 - Fixed 2 variable errors where Yuvraj would incorrectly replace the name of the romance option in a few instances.
  • Ch11 - Resolved bug where a RO reaction was not setting properly.
  • Ch9 - Added clarifying text after the discovery of the letters in Tock’s throne and added a Yuvraj specific choice option to further differentiate the choice options.
  • Ch11 - Fixed variable error where Yuvraj would appear for a hug.
  • Ch11 - Added some additional text relevant to the Yuvraj options so the game narrative reads more clearly.

Sheryl G

  • Found bug where RO’s reaction is not setting properly (due to variable changes in last patch). Fixed (see second fix under summary of fixes).
  • Yuvraj hug issue. Variable needed to be updated. Fixed. (item four under summary of fixes).

Elaine Cuyegkeng

  • The problem is with rel11manip and a variable nested within it. I was unable to find an elegant and efficient way to get the variable issue to resolve at the beginning of the scene, so I moved the two lines of relevant code to the beginning of *label confront_line. This has solved the issue on all of my playthroughs, and works with the playthrough map so far as I can see. (This links to the first fix listed under summary of fixes).

Marina Nikolova

  • Reported issues with Yuvraj still appearing instead of RO. Screenshots depict Ch9, where a letter reveals a betrayal, and a choice later on that can be read as Yuvraj being a romantic interest even though he isn’t. I cannot find a variable or code issue here. I think it’s how some players are reading the text in that section so I’ve added a different one in the event Yuvraj is the betrayer, and added a gated choice with different language just for Yuvraj to make it even clearer. (This links to the third fix listed in the summary of fixes).
  • Reported issues in Ch11 with Yuvraj appearing in between mentions of RO. Found a place where an incorrect variable was being used (fixed) and added some extra prose to further differentiate the Yuvraj betrayral instance from the regular confrontation.

Changed files in this update

Faerie's Bargain: The Price of Business Content Depot 1584901
Faerie's Bargain: The Price of Business Depot mac Depot 1584902
Faerie's Bargain: The Price of Business Depot linux Depot 1584903
