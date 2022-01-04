January 4th Patch

Summary of Fixes:
- Ch11 - Fixed 2 variable errors where Yuvraj would incorrectly replace the name of the romance option in a few instances.
- Ch11 - Resolved bug where a RO reaction was not setting properly.
- Ch9 - Added clarifying text after the discovery of the letters in Tock’s throne and added a Yuvraj specific choice option to further differentiate the choice options.
- Ch11 - Fixed variable error where Yuvraj would appear for a hug.
- Ch11 - Added some additional text relevant to the Yuvraj options so the game narrative reads more clearly.
Sheryl G
- Found bug where RO’s reaction is not setting properly (due to variable changes in last patch). Fixed (see second fix under summary of fixes).
- Yuvraj hug issue. Variable needed to be updated. Fixed. (item four under summary of fixes).
Elaine Cuyegkeng
- The problem is with rel11manip and a variable nested within it. I was unable to find an elegant and efficient way to get the variable issue to resolve at the beginning of the scene, so I moved the two lines of relevant code to the beginning of *label confront_line. This has solved the issue on all of my playthroughs, and works with the playthrough map so far as I can see. (This links to the first fix listed under summary of fixes).
Marina Nikolova
- Reported issues with Yuvraj still appearing instead of RO. Screenshots depict Ch9, where a letter reveals a betrayal, and a choice later on that can be read as Yuvraj being a romantic interest even though he isn’t. I cannot find a variable or code issue here. I think it’s how some players are reading the text in that section so I’ve added a different one in the event Yuvraj is the betrayer, and added a gated choice with different language just for Yuvraj to make it even clearer. (This links to the third fix listed in the summary of fixes).
- Reported issues in Ch11 with Yuvraj appearing in between mentions of RO. Found a place where an incorrect variable was being used (fixed) and added some extra prose to further differentiate the Yuvraj betrayral instance from the regular confrontation.
