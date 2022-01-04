Update v0.9.8.6: Pets are ovewhelming Hildra

Adventurers,

Happy New Year 2022 everyone and welcome to patch 0.9.8.6. For the beginning of this year, we invite you to get started in collecting the emblematic bosses and monsters of Cellyon: Boss Confrontation in order to make them your personal pets :)

From the outfit panel you can choose your pet which will follow you on all your adventures. Thanks to the resources collected in the game, you can invoke new ones and thus try to complete the collection!

Patch note 0.9.8.6

With this update you will find the following fixes and improvements:

Features:

You can now equip pets from the outfit panel and craft them from the crafting panel.

The tags from the Litany of the Willows event can now be crafted.

Corrections:

Fixed the initial size option in the editor.

We hope that you'll enjoy this update and if you have any suggestions or wishes regarding the game, let us know on the community hub or directly on Discord: https://discord.gg/sentrygames