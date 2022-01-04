Update 1.5 - UI Enhancements & Shorter Turns & Game Improvements

-
Many reviews of the game stated that the UI could be improved, so this update tries to fix it's issues as well as other additions that felt necessary!
-
Pass Turn wait time should be significantly shorter now, especially in late game!
-
Tech Progression window has been significantly improved!
- Properties now have unique sounds to them when selected.
- select agent from "all agents" will now allow you to sort by skill!
- "Escape" should now hide the UI before leaving the map view
- You are now able to control the "Ambience" volume (Rain / Wind / Etc...)
- Property with an upgrade in progress will now have a unique icon to it.
- Property with something in it's inventory will now have a unique icon to it.
- Circular agent / task selection has been improved!
- Customize Character will no longer hide "Opinion"
- Prevent any sound from being spammed more than 3 times together.
- "All Characters" window has been improved in terms of functionality and performance
- Properties that get destroyed will no longer lose their ownership!
- Employees will no longer whisper you about rumors that you plan to betray yourself (and other related events)
- "Hover Models" (Mug for tavern) of your properties are now always visible on the map!
- Now able to navigate between agents / properties with small "navigation arrows" next to it's portrait
- Agent selection now has a small "Character Info" Button
- Slightly less rain
