Update (v1.4.9)

Hi everyone!
Another patch, this time with probably even more fixes than the last one. A ton of stuff was fixed for this one.
Also though, some minor stuff elsewhere and some small steps towards new content was made, too. There's nothing big quite yet, but there's a few new things you can see in the post-game if you've made it there. Enjoy!
Patch Notes
New Stuff
- Added some new tiles to post-game, updated some existing tiles, and added some new doors (you can't enter them just yet, though)
Changes & Improvements
- Updated the "True Final Boss #2" music a little bit
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the teleporter in the Factorium was missing
- Fixed a layering issue in the Mokula Lab scene, which caused some text when interacting with a bed to not be visible
- Fixed a bug where grabbing a rope/pole while airdashing caused some minor bugs
- Fixed a visual error where Starter would still look "different" during a late-game cutscene until the cutscene ended
- Fixed the "Press Any Button" screen on the main menu sometimes not responding to controllers properly
- Fixed the page buttons in the Costume Shop not working properly when 8+ items were for sale at once. Basically it wouldn't move between pages properly, but it should do that now
- Fixed a bug where you could press the pause button to unpause the game and keep playing while having the button remap menu open
- Fixed a bug where the music during a certain boss in Greendome would bug out if you paused at the start of the fight
- Fixed a minor bug where an item you lose in a cutscene in Deep Factorium wouldn't disappear until you enter another level or reload the level. Also fixed a missing effect when a character leaves during said cutscene
- Fixed a bug where Starter would be holding the wrong version of a specific weapon after a late-game cutscene
- Fixed a spot in Swamplands where you could see out of bounds
- Fixed a very specific bug where if you jumped and entered a cutscene within 0.1 seconds (or 3 frames) after jumping, Starter would be stuck in an aerial state during the cutscene
- Fixed some spots in the Haunted Chateau and Sky Facility that didn't load in correctly if the player respawned there
- Fixed a specific room in Haunted Chateau where you weren't supposed to be able to walk back in immediately, and fixed some visual bugs with it
- Fixed a minor bug where Avatar Duo's location would be wrong after a late-game cutscene
- Fixed some minor visual map bugs in Swamplands
- Felix
