Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 4 January 2022

Hotfix: v.0.11.9

Share · View all patches · Build 7970106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Hotfix update version 0.11.9, has applied.

v.0.11.9 Patch Note

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the status of the top button of the Total Leaderboard was displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed the issue where the game freezing when restarting Musica Stage 10.
  • Fixed the issue where the fusion information button appeared when selecting a fusion tower in game.
  • Fixed an issue where a time-over notification would appear if the lander was destroyed before the mission timed out in the Special Stage.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

