Hotfix: v.0.11.9

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Hotfix update version 0.11.9, has applied.
v.0.11.9 Patch Note
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the status of the top button of the Total Leaderboard was displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed the issue where the game freezing when restarting Musica Stage 10.
- Fixed the issue where the fusion information button appeared when selecting a fusion tower in game.
- Fixed an issue where a time-over notification would appear if the lander was destroyed before the mission timed out in the Special Stage.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
