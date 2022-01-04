Campaign Progress File Serialization Fix

If you were unable to progress in the campaign then you should be able to after this update.
There was an issue on most systems where the campaign progress file would attempt to save and load simultaneously when first starting the campaign. This, and some smaller issues with UI have been fixed.
Full Changelog
Changed
- Error UI scales with screen size
Fixed
- Magazine repacking (loading) UI slider maximum value is now capped at your total loose ammo count when it’s less than the remaining capacity of the magazine you’re trying to load
- Campaign progress now saves correctly to file when no mission progress file exists beforehand.
Changed files in this update