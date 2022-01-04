 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 4 January 2022

Game patch 1.3.7

Hey folks!

This patch fixes some map editor problems that were recently reported by community members.

Version 1.3.7:

  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed problems with giving grenades, throwing knives, and empty mags as part of the loadout with no ammo or with any amount of ammo
  • (MAP EDITOR) corrected NPC placement key instructions

