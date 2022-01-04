Game patch 1.3.7

Hey folks!
This patch fixes some map editor problems that were recently reported by community members.
Version 1.3.7:
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed problems with giving grenades, throwing knives, and empty mags as part of the loadout with no ammo or with any amount of ammo
- (MAP EDITOR) corrected NPC placement key instructions
