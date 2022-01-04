Passing Tuning & More

Happy New Year Legend Bowlers! 🎊🥳🎉

We have some new updates and fixes to kick off the new year with more goodies. This update primarily builds off of the previous Football Frenzy update where we've tuned and streamlined the passing to enhance our new Mobile QB ability.

Feel free to watch our previously recorded live stream where we tested the passing in real time alongside the community.

We've also added a fresh update to the default team uniforms to get the best set from our Discord community's contributions. Lastly, there are a number of updates and fixes to better the game's overall quality.

Again, please continue to report any bugs on our Discord channel if you want to help! Thank you for your support, and for playing Legend Bowl!!

📢 Thank you to everyone for reporting issues and bugs from this last update!

Patch Details

Gameplay

Previously released Passing has been tuned for more realistic ball misthrow percentages.

Passing misthrows behind the quarterback's back should no longer happen.

New Mobile QB skill attribute icon added for quarterbacks with speed of 85 or greater.

Quarterbacks no longer hold onto the ball forever if they can't find an open receiver.

Defenders no longer dive to attempt an interception on longer passes of 7 or more yards which could result in blowing huge plays.

Players engaged in blocks should no longer warp across screen.

UI/UX

Coach mode now works during Training Camp Scrimmage modes.

Uniforms have been updated to get the best combination we could get our hands on.

Cleaned up setting menu UI so each item is aligned better now.

Depth Chart screen now shows message when starters are locked while play is underway.

Kicking difficulty setting now available during a game.

Player injury condition was missing on Player Stats page so fixed it.

Renamed difficulty setting from "Passing" to "Mobile QB".

Defensive lineman SKILL label now shows BLOCK SHED to better illustrate their skill tendencies.

Gamepad vibration stops when pausing game to avoid continuous vibration situations.

New Scramblers advertisement added to game.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where ball carrier would run out of bounds close to the end zone and get awarded a touchdown.

Fixed issue where depth chart and player stats would get messed up when playing against the same team.

Optimization

Play art screen was slowing down game's performance so it has been fully optimized.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.1.5