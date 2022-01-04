FIRST UPDATE OF THE YEAR

Happy New Year to everyone,
following your feedback these days, I've made some small improvements to the overall stability of the game.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Change the size of the sink in the first bathroom.
- Added new names in the Hall Of Fame.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Fixed the Room of Events in the English version.
- Fixed typos in the texts.
- Fixed typos in cutscene texts.
Changed files in this update