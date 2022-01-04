-
Improved control bindings menu
-
Improved input latency for player movement
-
Fixed issue causing game to sometimes crash while dropping items or when inventory is full
-
Fixed issue causing doors to sometimes have incorrect rotation on loading existing game
-
Fixed issue causing control bindings to not save
-
Fixed issue causing journal discovered afflictions to not save
-
Fixed issue causing loading existing game to load built storage boxes as stone holders
-
Fixed issue causing loading existing game to sometimes load the game world twice causing low framerate and unstable gameplay
-
Fixed issue causing loading existing game to sometimes corrupt the save data
Northern Lights update for 4 January 2022
January 4th Hotfix Notes
