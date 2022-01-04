 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 4 January 2022

January 4th Hotfix Notes

  • Improved control bindings menu

  • Improved input latency for player movement

  • Fixed issue causing game to sometimes crash while dropping items or when inventory is full

  • Fixed issue causing doors to sometimes have incorrect rotation on loading existing game

  • Fixed issue causing control bindings to not save

  • Fixed issue causing journal discovered afflictions to not save

  • Fixed issue causing loading existing game to load built storage boxes as stone holders

  • Fixed issue causing loading existing game to sometimes load the game world twice causing low framerate and unstable gameplay

  • Fixed issue causing loading existing game to sometimes corrupt the save data

