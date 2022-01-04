0.8.2 Hotfix

Howdy ho everyone.

We just came back from holidays and we'll soon keep you in touch about what we're currently working on in an incoming developer update.

In the meantime, we thought we'd post a quick hotfix of the live version, mainly to incentivize build diversity more than it currently is.

Hotfix 0.8.2

• Added Korean localization to the game

Recon

'Sentinel' - Perk

• Damage reduced from 25 to 7

• Critical Ratio reduced from 1.5 to 1.25

• Firerate increased from 2/s to 5/s

• Impact reduced from 30 to 0

• Spread pattern increased from 1.5 to 1.8

'Double Mirage' - Sentinel Perk Uprade

• Now reduces damage dealt by Decoys by 30%

Developer's Note: This means the description text of this upgrade is no longer localized (in any languages) and will appear in English regardless of your selected language. Engineer

'Drone' - Primary Ability

• Damage increased from 4 to 5

• Firerate reduced from 3.5/s to 3.3/s

• Health increased from 40 to 50