Update v1.1.1.1 available for PUBLIC STAGE.

Hello everyone!

We hope you have enjoyed your holidays so far and we have a new update available for the Public Stage.

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:

MedievalStaging

Press CHECK CODE

Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.

Press Close

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

Saves can be found here:

AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!

The season skips twice in case the player started sitting in FPP and was remaining in that position while the season was skipping.

Cudgels don't lose durability if the player has the "Skilled Farmer" skill maxed out.

The player cannot switch between FPP and TPP if the player dismounts during the mounting animation.

Incorrect sleeping animation for the player.

Camera stutters for standing up animation in TPP.

Incorrect road signs.

Player can still transfer items to the dead mount with transfer whole stack option.

Player can use the special mount animation while mounting.

Player can mount on the horse/donkey while crouching.

Player can open the Inventory, Management and other tabs while dying.

Projectiles miss the player.

Wisent, Bear and Boar are running away from the player if the player gets mounted.

Dead bandits are sometimes loaded with open eyes.

Clipping item meshes: Long Hoods and Backpacks.