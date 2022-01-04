Early Access Hotfix #5

**
Christmas Event Bugfixes
**
- The Christmas Trophy is going to spawn from now on for everyone who unlocked the achievement.
- The cookies and the candy cane will not damage the player anymore on the Tropical and Desert’s instraction point.
- The Eggnog will not disappear and magically transform into a Gun Shield anymore.
**
General Bugfixes
**
- The bottom shelves of the Legendary cabinets were mistakenly unlockable with anything. Now it has been fixed.
- You will be able to use distance grab again at the Legendary cabinets, the Locked Chest of the Tropical instraction point and the Christmas snacks.
- The Gun Shield’s inventory rotation has been fixed.
_
- Bean Stalker Team_
