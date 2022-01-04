 Skip to content

Bean Stalker update for 4 January 2022

Early Access Hotfix #5

Build 7969733

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas Event Bugfixes

  • The Christmas Trophy is going to spawn from now on for everyone who unlocked the achievement.
  • The cookies and the candy cane will not damage the player anymore on the Tropical and Desert’s instraction point.
  • The Eggnog will not disappear and magically transform into a Gun Shield anymore.

General Bugfixes

**

  • The bottom shelves of the Legendary cabinets were mistakenly unlockable with anything. Now it has been fixed.
  • You will be able to use distance grab again at the Legendary cabinets, the Locked Chest of the Tropical instraction point and the Christmas snacks.
  • The Gun Shield’s inventory rotation has been fixed.

  • Bean Stalker Team_

