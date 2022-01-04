Post-Game Update Patch: Achievement support!

Hello everyone! Finally it is time, along with a slew of bug fixes, we have added new achievements to be earned during the post game! Plenty of new goals to aim for the completionists out there!
These achievements include but are not limited to:
- Tomazing Listener: Listen to all of Tomo's dialogue
- Miboo's Confidant: Listen to all of Miboo's dialogue.
- A Flower's best friend: Listen to all of Flou's dialogue.
- Armed to the Teeth: Own all post game weapons.
- Hunter: Kill all monsters in the game.
And much more...
As a little note for those who have already finished the post-game but want to go back for achievements, delete the file inside of your "SuperNovaStudios" /appdata folder, and delete all files in your /RootFiles folder of the game directory except for the following:
- !4184762!.txt
- 3232_PG.txt
- 7676222_2PG.txt
This will restore your game to the beginning of the post-game, wiping your tasks and post-game progress clean for achievement hunting.
We have a few more content updates to give to the post-game before relegating all updates to minor improvements and bug fixes, including adding a new clothing item, reimplementing the shopkeeper dialogue, adding some new cutscenes to make the final encounter with the secret boss more cinematic, and more! Stay tuned...
Here are the bugs patched in this update:
- Fixed an error causing major issues with the inventory when using a consumable item.
- Fixed an error causing the inventory to be displayed behind the pause menu when you have more than 999 coins.
- Fixed an error causing the entire game to break and explode spectacularly whenever you tried to return to Bubbyville after losing to the secret boss.
- Increased the secret boss's health slightly. We found that people were able to kill him before he made it to his final phase, so this health buffer should make it so you have to deal with the third phase for at least a small amount of time before defeating him.
- Fixed an issue causing the captured bubbies to only be cured upon entering the first floor of the hospital.
