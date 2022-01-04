Post-Game Update Patch: Achievement support!

Hello everyone! Finally it is time, along with a slew of bug fixes, we have added new achievements to be earned during the post game! Plenty of new goals to aim for the completionists out there!

These achievements include but are not limited to:

Tomazing Listener: Listen to all of Tomo's dialogue

Miboo's Confidant: Listen to all of Miboo's dialogue.

A Flower's best friend: Listen to all of Flou's dialogue.

Armed to the Teeth: Own all post game weapons.

Hunter: Kill all monsters in the game.

And much more...

As a little note for those who have already finished the post-game but want to go back for achievements, delete the file inside of your "SuperNovaStudios" /appdata folder, and delete all files in your /RootFiles folder of the game directory except for the following:

!4184762!.txt

3232_PG.txt

7676222_2PG.txt

This will restore your game to the beginning of the post-game, wiping your tasks and post-game progress clean for achievement hunting.

We have a few more content updates to give to the post-game before relegating all updates to minor improvements and bug fixes, including adding a new clothing item, reimplementing the shopkeeper dialogue, adding some new cutscenes to make the final encounter with the secret boss more cinematic, and more! Stay tuned...

Here are the bugs patched in this update: