Old saves may not work.

Use oneversionback branch to continue your playthrough.

Added new winning animation instead of the old simple message. (still need to add some stuff to it)

Removed missile evasion order

Decreased started number of monsters

Increased AI timer to reach the far mechs

Slightly increased the flight time of the white type of shells

Added save and load textures from disk for battle

Fixed incorrect loading of maps in the maze

Added small optimization of rendering the swarm

Increased the camera's moving area

Mechs will no longer be instantly slowed down when the hull is penetrated

Increased the effect of slowing down on mech armor reduction

Increased the minimum speed of the mechs

Reduced the idle time of the mechs

Melee weapon attack speed increased

Improved evasion mechanic from swarms attacks

Added an additional weekly rotation of special monsters as mandatory enemies after day 40

Increased the time required to obtain new reactors and components for them

Changed the mechanic of fire damage. Damage is now divided by the target's armor.

Changed values ​​for calculating the damage of laser weapons

Upgrade lasers (x2 starting damage)

Added ricochet x5 for tesla cannon with shards module

Reduced the number of turrets on maps

Added blinking for reporting days in components

Slowed down the tornado

Added indication of reactor overheating from shots

Improved code for finding closest mech for snake boss

Fixed a bug with editing the names of several mechs at the same time

Fixed negative projectile velocity underwater

Added description of characteristics change in the pilot's menu

Added 6 more types of maps for each area. (60 new cards)

Added anchor the map's terrain to its cell

Added terrain preview

Added an icon/explanation about the waste of personnel to send the mech

Increased the cost of personnel to replace modules

Added weapon type icons to the component menu

Added smooth camera resizing

Added clarification on how to remove the sign at the end of the day

Fixed saving a limited number of bosses

Improved the display of missiles and charges for nuclear strikes

Fixed incorrect display of temperature in the opened mech card

Fixed a bug with choosing a cell for a nuclear strike in the city line

Added the opening of new cells near the city for battle

Added a choice of preferred target to AI mechs if there is no enemy at close range.

Added ability to choose preferred targets for AI before the battle

Fixed a bug with the ability to constantly improve the area above its limit

Forgot to add discord link

https://discord.gg/ee2YbjWmQS