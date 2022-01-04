Old saves may not work.
Use oneversionback branch to continue your playthrough.
Added new winning animation instead of the old simple message. (still need to add some stuff to it)
Removed missile evasion order
Decreased started number of monsters
Increased AI timer to reach the far mechs
Slightly increased the flight time of the white type of shells
Added save and load textures from disk for battle
Fixed incorrect loading of maps in the maze
Added small optimization of rendering the swarm
Increased the camera's moving area
Mechs will no longer be instantly slowed down when the hull is penetrated
Increased the effect of slowing down on mech armor reduction
Increased the minimum speed of the mechs
Reduced the idle time of the mechs
Melee weapon attack speed increased
Improved evasion mechanic from swarms attacks
Added an additional weekly rotation of special monsters as mandatory enemies after day 40
Increased the time required to obtain new reactors and components for them
Changed the mechanic of fire damage. Damage is now divided by the target's armor.
Changed values for calculating the damage of laser weapons
Upgrade lasers (x2 starting damage)
Added ricochet x5 for tesla cannon with shards module
Reduced the number of turrets on maps
Added blinking for reporting days in components
Slowed down the tornado
Added indication of reactor overheating from shots
Improved code for finding closest mech for snake boss
Fixed a bug with editing the names of several mechs at the same time
Fixed negative projectile velocity underwater
Added description of characteristics change in the pilot's menu
Added 6 more types of maps for each area. (60 new cards)
Added anchor the map's terrain to its cell
Added terrain preview
Added an icon/explanation about the waste of personnel to send the mech
Increased the cost of personnel to replace modules
Added weapon type icons to the component menu
Added smooth camera resizing
Added clarification on how to remove the sign at the end of the day
Fixed saving a limited number of bosses
Improved the display of missiles and charges for nuclear strikes
Fixed incorrect display of temperature in the opened mech card
Fixed a bug with choosing a cell for a nuclear strike in the city line
Added the opening of new cells near the city for battle
Added a choice of preferred target to AI mechs if there is no enemy at close range.
Added ability to choose preferred targets for AI before the battle
Fixed a bug with the ability to constantly improve the area above its limit
Forgot to add discord link
https://discord.gg/ee2YbjWmQS
