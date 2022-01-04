Dev Diary - Free Update #1

Happy wintery greetings, survivors

We’re back at work in snowy Finland and ramping up development for a fresh new year! The first of the free updates in 2022 includes a dedicated repair and demolish button to make those tasks faster without a need to select each building individually. Victories in gate combat are now rewarded with loot left behind by the defeated bandits.

Something that has been requested a lot is restoring rare metal production to the colony via a new late-game tech. It allows you to upgrade the Metal Auto-Extractor into a Magnetic Separator with production options for regular or rare metal production. We’ve also updated over a dozen building models to be more distinctive and easier to recognize in your colony.

A new “Very Hard” difficulty option has been added for those looking to really challenge themselves. It starts you in a very barren climate with limited resources, reduced water and energy production outputs and also increases the amount and severity of catastrophes. Balancing the game’s overall difficulty continues in the meanwhile and we’ll share more news on that later on.

Smaller features and updates include balance fixes such as more aggressive guard and specialist AI with better target prioritization especially during an alarm, limitations to fishing building placement, removal of bandits that attack you from behind and so on. Once the alarm is enabled, guards and specialists search for hostile targets in a much wider area than before and engage them more aggressively.

Along with lots of bugs we’ve also fixed the Twitch integration, so you’ll be able to vote on event and quest results, and which catastrophe your favorite streamer will face next! Check the detailed bug fix list in the patch notes. Notable balance changes include reduced silver gains from selling weapons, faster but more resource-consuming meal production and increased metal/concrete deposits around the colony.

We'll be revealing more about the future updates later on, but they include a new, customizable game mode and scenarios for more replayability with all-new challenges. And as always, updates will have more new content, bug fixes, balancing and QoL improvements.

And that is it! We’ll be releasing more free updates and DLC throughout the year and are excited to share all about them as soon as possible! In the meanwhile, stay safe and play some games!