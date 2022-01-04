Fourth Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7969297 · Last edited 4 January 2022 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, happy new year!

New year, new updates!

For this particular update I decided to focus on making the whole income system more predictable, less arcane and also more rewarding for all players.

Firegirl V1.024 Patch Notes

Tweaks and bug fixes

Tweaked hose water collision to prevent unwanted collisions with debris

Fixed a bug that made a few exits spawn closed

Water now refills faster when running out of pressure and the auto refill upgrade has been purchased

Medals 10 and 12 have been fixed and are now accessible to all players

Fixed a fire tome spawning bug in the apartments

Fixed certain sounds not being affected by audio settings

Fan donation isn’t random anymore. It is now double the fan count (before upgrades).

Vinny’s upgrade for city fund negotiation is now way more effective (+25% per level instead of +5%)

Kareem’s infirmary upgrade is now more effective (+10% per level instead of +5%)

Price scaling of several upgrades has been revised

Added more detail to the mission report screen

We have more updates and new content coming soon, keep the feedback coming!

Thanks again for playing!

Julien