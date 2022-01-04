 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

My Garage update for 4 January 2022

UPDATE 1/4

Share · View all patches · Build 7969140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new gamemode (it is still experimental but anyone can try)

Added more interiors

Cars can spawn with random upgrade parts

Survival gamemode features

  • Endless completely randomly generated world
  • buildings and cars to loot for tools and parts

Changed files in this update

My Garage Content Depot 1578391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.