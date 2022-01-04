UPDATE 1/4

Added new gamemode (it is still experimental but anyone can try)
Added more interiors
Cars can spawn with random upgrade parts
Survival gamemode features
- Endless completely randomly generated world
- buildings and cars to loot for tools and parts
