Suprapong 2.0 is live !

In this Supraday I'm proud to say the 2.0 leave the beta and replace the default / vanilla game !

Experience new powers, new gamemodes, game changes and more.



With this update there is few fixes from the last beta version :

fixed a memory leak for the GPU

fixed a crash in survival mode

If you never tried the beta, you'll notice many changes. New content of course but the new menus are also looking much better and are easier to move through.

I'm excited to get feedbacks. If you speak other languages than French or English and if you have the will to spend 10 minutes to create a translation file for the game, it would be much appreciated.

Join me on the discord if you want to meet new players, report a bug or just have a chat.

https://discord.gg/gV2nQHq

Supracheers for this new year !

May the Supra be with you