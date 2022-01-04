The Steam Workshop Integration!

English

[Steam Workshop]The first stage of Steam Workshop integration is done! (That marks Neolithic to be very likely the first game developed with RPG Maker to have this feature.)

[Steam Workshop]In the title menu, you can visit the game's Steam Workshop, sync your subscription (it's a necessary step after the Steam Workshop item is downloaded from Steam), and disable all workshop items.

[Steam Workshop]A testing workshop mod has been uploaded to Steam which can revert Alicia to the previous version.

[Steam Workshop]Add support to a non-English file system path. Thus, the mods shall load even from a path that contains non-ASCII characters.

简体中文

【创意工坊】NEOLITHIC和创意工坊融合的第一步完成！（我们可能是第一个接入创意工坊的，用RPG Maker开发的游戏。）

【创意工坊】在标题界面加入了创意工坊有关的选项，可以访问创意工坊，同步订阅的物品（订阅并安装后这个步骤是必要。），禁用工坊物品。

【创意工坊】一个用于测试的MOD已被上传到了Steam上，该Mod可以将艾丽西亚的图像设定为此前的古老版本。

【创意工坊】加入了对于非英语的文件路径支持。从而，Mod应当可以在一个具有非ascii字符串的路径上同样可以被顺利加载。

It's just the first step.

But, it shall end the era when no RPG Maker games have a steam workshop.

More details will be covered in the future. (Such as make a document to tell how to upload mods.)

Some tech details may be included in this week's developer's diary.

It's modified from a UE4 code. The good news is, I know a bit of both UE4 and RPG Maker.

这只是我们前进中的一小步。

但是，那个没有任何RMXP游戏有STEAM创意工坊的时代结束了。

还有一些细节上的事情需要处理。（比如告诉大家如何制造和上传Mod）

一些技术细节可能会在本周的开发日志里提到。

我从一堆UE4的代码里改造出了这个东西。好消息是，我对UE4和RPG Maker都略懂一些。