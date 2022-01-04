 Skip to content

Deep Rock Galactic update for 4 January 2022

Season 01: Patch 08

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Just adding some logging and fixed button after season level 100 showing ? icon.

With love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

---PATCH NOTES---

  • Fixed button after season level 100 showing ? icon
  • Testing some additional logging

