Season 01: Patch 08

Just adding some logging and fixed button after season level 100 showing ? icon.
With love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
---PATCH NOTES---
- Fixed button after season level 100 showing ? icon
- Testing some additional logging
Changed depots in internal_testing branch