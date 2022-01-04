 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 4 January 2022

0.5.5a changelist

  • Added additional underwater areas
  • Improved underwater physics for enemy death movement and ground vehicles
  • Improved various underwater FX
  • Player ship hull and shield is now replenished between levels
  • Fixed a bug where pickups could spawn inside cave geometry
  • Fixed underwater bubbles being able to pass into non-water rooms
  • Fixed droplets not colliding with liquid surfaces
  • Fixed missing view submerge / emerge sounds for spectators
  • Fixed homing weapons not prioritising mines over other targets
  • Fixed teleport activation not being replicated on clients
  • Fixed Napalm ammo pickup message
  • Fixed star map destination message position not scaling properly with aspect ratio

