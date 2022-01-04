- Added additional underwater areas
- Improved underwater physics for enemy death movement and ground vehicles
- Improved various underwater FX
- Player ship hull and shield is now replenished between levels
- Fixed a bug where pickups could spawn inside cave geometry
- Fixed underwater bubbles being able to pass into non-water rooms
- Fixed droplets not colliding with liquid surfaces
- Fixed missing view submerge / emerge sounds for spectators
- Fixed homing weapons not prioritising mines over other targets
- Fixed teleport activation not being replicated on clients
- Fixed Napalm ammo pickup message
- Fixed star map destination message position not scaling properly with aspect ratio
Desecrators update for 4 January 2022
0.5.5a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
