Fight or Flight - 0.40.62 - Play with your friends!

Big changes!
Hi guys, Perhaps the biggest change with this update is the ability for you to start a server, and then have your friends join via steam.
Right now the system is very rudimentary, and will be improved with a full lobby system and squad modes at a later date.
There is a guide over here on how to do this:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2707317901
I hope that you enjoy this change and will finally be able to encourage your mates to join in on the fun with you!
note: Buggy can now also carry passengers ;)
PATCH NOTES:
Major changes:
-Players can now play over steam with friends easily.
-DZ game mode now updated to feature the full class selection (previously training) Training mode removed.
Miscellaneous fixes:
AI; Bots now only start after the warmup
AI; Zombie damage increased slightly
UI; Fixed description for quick use items in bindings menu
UI; Updated FPS limiter options in menu to now use a slider for more granular control
Inventory; Fixed bug that caused items to disappear if attempting to equip a non valid attachment from the "vicinity" section
Player; Character movement changes. Base walk speed and sprint speed increased. Speed now also gets modified based on the equipped weapon (pistol, melee or holstered is 100%, smg, shotgun is 97%, rifles are 95%; please note this will likely get tweaked further in the future)
Player; Boosters changed, they will now decrease faster, but offer you slightly more boost
Player; More inertia added to character movement
Player; Tweaked head bob in ADS mode to provide a more even bob over the different scopes
Weapons; Added new FN SCAR-L Assault Rifle
Weapons; Improved revolver skins
Weapons; Improved projectile path trace effect
Weapons; Replaced/Improved all reticles on sniper scopes, and 3x magnifier
Vehicles; Buggy can now carry passengers
Misc; Air drop system changed to use a Helicopter (WOO!)
Misc; Various optimizations
Misc; Improvements to movement replication
And many more small fixes/additions.
I hope you enjoy the patch! and thanks for the support :-)
-Gozu
