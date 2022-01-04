Fight or Flight - 0.40.62 - Play with your friends!

Big changes!

Hi guys, Perhaps the biggest change with this update is the ability for you to start a server, and then have your friends join via steam.

Right now the system is very rudimentary, and will be improved with a full lobby system and squad modes at a later date.

There is a guide over here on how to do this:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2707317901

I hope that you enjoy this change and will finally be able to encourage your mates to join in on the fun with you!

note: Buggy can now also carry passengers ;)

PATCH NOTES:

Major changes:

-Players can now play over steam with friends easily.

-DZ game mode now updated to feature the full class selection (previously training) Training mode removed.

Miscellaneous fixes:

AI; Bots now only start after the warmup

AI; Zombie damage increased slightly

UI; Fixed description for quick use items in bindings menu

UI; Updated FPS limiter options in menu to now use a slider for more granular control

Inventory; Fixed bug that caused items to disappear if attempting to equip a non valid attachment from the "vicinity" section

Player; Character movement changes. Base walk speed and sprint speed increased. Speed now also gets modified based on the equipped weapon (pistol, melee or holstered is 100%, smg, shotgun is 97%, rifles are 95%; please note this will likely get tweaked further in the future)

Player; Boosters changed, they will now decrease faster, but offer you slightly more boost

Player; More inertia added to character movement

Player; Tweaked head bob in ADS mode to provide a more even bob over the different scopes

Weapons; Added new FN SCAR-L Assault Rifle

Weapons; Improved revolver skins

Weapons; Improved projectile path trace effect

Weapons; Replaced/Improved all reticles on sniper scopes, and 3x magnifier

Vehicles; Buggy can now carry passengers

Misc; Air drop system changed to use a Helicopter (WOO!)

Misc; Various optimizations

Misc; Improvements to movement replication

And many more small fixes/additions.

I hope you enjoy the patch! and thanks for the support :-)

-Gozu