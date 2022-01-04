 Skip to content

UNSIGHTED update for 4 January 2022

Update notes for patch 1.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small changes to physics system:

-Solved the bug that caused players to be stuck inside certain platforms and had to reset the game

-Solve a rare (but annoying) problem that sometimes caused the player to barely land on a platform with the tip of the toe, see the character landing animation, just to slide right after it, fall, and had to try again. Now we've implemented a sort-of "Reverse Coyote Time" (google Coyote Time in games if you don't know what it is).

When the game detects that you just landed on the tip of a platform and might slip and fall, you're nudge a little bit forward, preventing the character from slipping, and succesfully making the jump.

