Hex of Steel update for 4 January 2022

6.2.2

Build 7968681

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • New desert tile : Qattara depression. Impassable desert tile.
Changes
  • Operation Commpass changes to the map.
  • Modified all desert maps to make sure they had the proper terrain features.
Fixes
  • Morale for spawning units event
  • Many ships/subs stats were a bit off.
  • Some ground units stats were off.
  • Capitulation vps for Greece and Romania on europe 39 were not assigned the right tile (coordinates were a bit off).
  • Luxembourg was missing its name in europe 39.

