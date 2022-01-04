Added
- New desert tile : Qattara depression. Impassable desert tile.
Changes
- Operation Commpass changes to the map.
- Modified all desert maps to make sure they had the proper terrain features.
Fixes
- Morale for spawning units event
- Many ships/subs stats were a bit off.
- Some ground units stats were off.
- Capitulation vps for Greece and Romania on europe 39 were not assigned the right tile (coordinates were a bit off).
- Luxembourg was missing its name in europe 39.
