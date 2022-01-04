Update 1.0.1

Happy new year all.

This update brings two new features:

Wall-mounted lights

The ability to dig a slightly larger area

These new lights unlock with the same research as required for the existing street lamps.

They might be more suited for indoor areas, as you can attach them to walls (and ceilings).

They require power (cable connections). They themselves can connect up to three cables, similar to the street lamps.

Digging help

When digging through terrain, if you hold shift, it will excavate a rectangular area around the direction you are facing instead of a single block (9 blocks).

This should make tunneling a little easier. You can of course still use explosive charges as well.