Scheduled Server Maintenance: 01.04.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7968496 · Last edited 4 January 2022 – 10:59:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on January 4, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

01/04 22:00 – 01/05 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

[System]

FS Village – Match Making Update

[Update]

3vs3 Ranked Mode 2022 Winter Ranked Mode Challenge Zombie Arcade Mode Zombie Arcade Rank Event Weekend Coin/Exp Buff Event

[Reward]

2021 Winter Title Collect Event

A) Users who played 3vs3 mode matches at least 80 times during the event period (12/15 ~ 1/4 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with Ice Baller Nametag.

B) Users who won 3vs3 mode matches at least 50 times during the event period (12/15 ~ 1/4 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with Polar Bear Nametag.

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding