3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 4 January 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 01.04.2021

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on January 4, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

01/04 22:00 – 01/05 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

[System]

  1. FS Village – Match Making Update

[Update]

  1. 3vs3 Ranked Mode 2022 Winter
  2. Ranked Mode Challenge
  3. Zombie Arcade Mode
  4. Zombie Arcade Rank Event
  5. Weekend Coin/Exp Buff Event

[Reward]

  1. 2021 Winter Title Collect Event

A) Users who played 3vs3 mode matches at least 80 times during the event period (12/15 ~ 1/4 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with Ice Baller Nametag.

B) Users who won 3vs3 mode matches at least 50 times during the event period (12/15 ~ 1/4 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with Polar Bear Nametag.

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​

