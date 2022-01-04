Scheduled Server Maintenance: 01.04.2021

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on January 4, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
01/04 22:00 – 01/05 02:00 PST
Maintenance Details:
[System]
- FS Village – Match Making Update
[Update]
- 3vs3 Ranked Mode 2022 Winter
- Ranked Mode Challenge
- Zombie Arcade Mode
- Zombie Arcade Rank Event
- Weekend Coin/Exp Buff Event
[Reward]
- 2021 Winter Title Collect Event
A) Users who played 3vs3 mode matches at least 80 times during the event period (12/15 ~ 1/4 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with Ice Baller Nametag.
B) Users who won 3vs3 mode matches at least 50 times during the event period (12/15 ~ 1/4 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with Polar Bear Nametag.
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
