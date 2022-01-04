Chapter 4 - Bulvazor (v.0.97)



Howdy good people (and beasts),

This update was supposed to be a christmas gift, but the virus finally got us and caused some delays (among other, more typical symptomes). But here it is (the update), featuring 4th chapter of the adventure (with a new boss monster), new music pieces, and as usual, a handful of bugfixes and improvements. Let’s jump right in!

New stuff:

4th chapter of adventure: featuring 3 new missions with unique arenas, challenges, new story comics, and new boss - Bulvazor. He is huge and has a completely unique set of skills. Good luck ;)

3 New music pieces; these are more dynamic versions of existing arena music pieces (for meadow, jungle and desert). During a match, when Grim Finale begins, the alternative music will blend in.

The show-off effect of your teammate is now visible in main menu.

Changes/Upgrades:

Reworked daily quests system: instead of refreshing single quest per day, up to the limit, we now refresh every quest individually. This means that if you do all your daily quests in a single day, the next day you’ll have them all refreshed. No strings attached, we want to reward players who play often and regularly.

Slightly redesigned the known jungle arena: it now has two buttons (instead of 3) and the protective zone is more centered. Also potions positions changed. We think that overall it makes it more dynamic.

Accelerated Play Again feature: instead of going back to map and then launching the adventure, it launches it right away.

Adventure chapter 3 made easier: lasers can be temporarily turned off by hitting Lazors, Grim Finale begins 2 turns later and Guiding Egg has 3 Health more.

Improved performance of AI so it plans quicker.

Updated Russian translation (thanks to Alehandro).

Health of Zolfs totems reduced from 2 to 1. After the upgrade (3rd skill) they still end up with 3 Health.

Shmashrul (2nd chapter companion) Meteorite skill area increased, but his second skill (healing) is removed.

Weaklings (weakest adventure enemy) Health decreased by 1.

Mummings (2nd chapter enemy) Speed reduced by 1.

Darklopses (2nd chapter boss) Health decreased by 1.

Bugfixes:

Game hangs up when Pumpkins are smashed by the wall of spikes - Fixed.

Babowacky with a Poker skin controlled by AI skipping its turn - Fixed.

Language resetting and change not being saved for some players - Fixed.

Rarely, a beast goes through another if it begins the turn very close to it - Fixed.

Leaving adventure co-op match counts for the teammate as victory - Fixed.

Impossibe to select 4th+ skill on any character (only first 3) - Fixed.

Selection effect in Options/Settings not visible - Fixed

Sometimes a wrong comment is shown in the Post-match screen when you win by enemy disconnection - Fixed.

Scrolling arrow sometimes doesn’t appear (when it should) in the spoils screen - Fixed.

Guiding Egg True Sight skill (on bridge arenas) sometimes masks out some ui elements - Fixed.

Shmashrul meteor skill sometimes dealing wrong damage - Fixed.

Forgotten Package opening effect is missing - Fixed.

Guiding Egg on desert arena sometimes launches its GrimFinale effect 1 turn before the actual GrimFinale - Fixed.

Favourite beast stat counted per skin, not beast - Fixed.

Ghosts activating zones on desert arenas - Fixed.

In co-op adventures, in pre-match, sometimes in addition to players names a debug text shows up - Fixed.

In co-op, you can play 1st adventure without finishing co-op tutorial - Fixed.

When playing 2vs2 with AI, sometimes in post-match a wrong character is shown in their place - Fixed.

Missing notifications for Victory Backgrounds in MyBeast top menu - Fixed.



Oh, and btw; with this update, we opened Android early access for Russia and Belarus (alongside Australia, Turkey and Philippines) and soon we will open it for the rest of the world.

Please, nicely welcome all the new players (by smashing them) and … keep rolling!

Marcin (Tinek) Michalski