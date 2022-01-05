 Skip to content

Alien Marauder update for 5 January 2022

Early Access Update v.1.0.1.23392

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Captains!

A brand new year has come, and we wish you a brand new start ! Here we bring our wishes along with a new round of update:

Update:

Visual effects applied for Main base, Power nodes and Golden geese in the duration of the Christmas event is now defaultly removed, and available as "skins" in the armory, players who started their games during the event would be able to use them any time the please.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a problem that causes possible game breakdowns upon the destruction of the structres.

