Build 7968298 · Last edited 4 January 2022 – 10:09:15 UTC

Tia and Doll are Japanese kimono style on the home screen.(until 1/15)

Added "Sound Settings" and "Display Settings" to the stage pause menu.

Added keyboard input to the stage, player can use J,K,L,I, for actions.



Added color animation to enemy attack warnings.

Added a warning when the boss appears.

Fixed a bug where the queen would attack immediately after transforming.

Fixed a bug that could spawn a spirit before a conversation.

Fixed a misspell.