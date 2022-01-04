 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Aeterna Noctis update for 4 January 2022

Aeterna Noctis v1.0.007 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7968236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the Terminal mission would restart (If your mission is currently restarted, it will be completed automatically when visiting the missing terminals)
  • Fixed a bug where the achievement of speaking with the chronicler could not be obtained (It will be necessary to talk to him again since there were 2 dialogues that did not appear depending on the situation)
  • Fixed a bug in the forge where a stained glass window could not be accessed
  • Fixed a bug with checkpoints in the abyss in Noctis mode
  • HUD animation has been fixed to affect the "Skull" gauge

Changed files in this update

Aeterna Noctis Content Depot 1517971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.