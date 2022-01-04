- Fixed a bug where the Terminal mission would restart (If your mission is currently restarted, it will be completed automatically when visiting the missing terminals)
- Fixed a bug where the achievement of speaking with the chronicler could not be obtained (It will be necessary to talk to him again since there were 2 dialogues that did not appear depending on the situation)
- Fixed a bug in the forge where a stained glass window could not be accessed
- Fixed a bug with checkpoints in the abyss in Noctis mode
- HUD animation has been fixed to affect the "Skull" gauge
Aeterna Noctis update for 4 January 2022
Aeterna Noctis v1.0.007 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update