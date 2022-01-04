 Skip to content

Chaos Brigade update for 4 January 2022

Darn Infestoid bugs crawling in the dark!

Fix a stupid regression that impacted controller detection... Support for mouse and keyboard was added but a nasty bug impacted joypad players on windows platforms...

Also added new artwork for Start screen on windows... tell me if you like it!

Changed files in this update

Chaos Brigade Content: Windows Depot 1698932
