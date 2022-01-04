Darn Infestoid bugs crawling in the dark!

Fix a stupid regression that impacted controller detection... Support for mouse and keyboard was added but a nasty bug impacted joypad players on windows platforms...
Also added new artwork for Start screen on windows... tell me if you like it!
