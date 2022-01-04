 Skip to content

SAELIG update for 4 January 2022

Minor Update

Greetings,

I have been throwing up a few small fixes over the course of today, but this one has a couple things you should be aware of.

  • The load menu now has a button at the bottom that will open up the save folder, to make it easier to find when sending me save files. Note that this only works on Windows.
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent your backpack from loading when you loaded a save game.
  • People will only tend to wear cloaked outfits during winter, and strip down to something lighter in the other seasons. Ranger outfits and chainmail outfits also keep people warm, and these are worn all year round.

