Redaxium update for 4 January 2022

Patch 0.99f

-Change: Help menu button added to top-right of screen where Wait use to be.

Wait button moved down.

-Fix: Some combat bugs.

-New/Change: Tutorial now requires you to learn a skill and equip atleast 1 skill.

-Change: The initial part of tutorial focusing on journal/help menus etc,

now has a skippable button.

-New/Change: Added generic shopkeeper to Wildpoint.

-New: Added Archaeologists. They buy/sell Artifacts + Tools at inflated prices.

Findable at Wildpoint and Digger's Exhibit.

-Change: Added more digging veins to Wildpoint.

-Change: Touched up Digger's Exhibit's look a bit.

-Change: Raised default price of perishables.

-New/Change: Shopkeepers will now regenerate some of their money.

This has a 50% chance per day.

But only if a Shopkeeper has less than 1500 jipjips.

-New: Sound for picking up golden spheres!

-Change: Car fuel usage is now even less when traveling.

-Change: Added a lootbag to the interior of Nice Guy's farm.

-Fix: Potential Wonderseed removal null bug.

-Change: Made randomly encountering an Inn a little more rare.

