-Change: Help menu button added to top-right of screen where Wait use to be.
Wait button moved down.
-Fix: Some combat bugs.
-New/Change: Tutorial now requires you to learn a skill and equip atleast 1 skill.
-Change: The initial part of tutorial focusing on journal/help menus etc,
now has a skippable button.
-New/Change: Added generic shopkeeper to Wildpoint.
-New: Added Archaeologists. They buy/sell Artifacts + Tools at inflated prices.
Findable at Wildpoint and Digger's Exhibit.
-Change: Added more digging veins to Wildpoint.
-Change: Touched up Digger's Exhibit's look a bit.
-Change: Raised default price of perishables.
-New/Change: Shopkeepers will now regenerate some of their money.
This has a 50% chance per day.
But only if a Shopkeeper has less than 1500 jipjips.
-New: Sound for picking up golden spheres!
-Change: Car fuel usage is now even less when traveling.
-Change: Added a lootbag to the interior of Nice Guy's farm.
-Fix: Potential Wonderseed removal null bug.
-Change: Made randomly encountering an Inn a little more rare.
Redaxium update for 4 January 2022
Patch 0.99f
