Project : Skyscape update for 4 January 2022

Patch 2

Patchnotes
  • Reworked 'VR Centering' action to actually work now
  • Replaced beautiful ocean shader with a simpler one that doesn't have mind breaking stereoscopic rendering errors in VR
  • Added functionality to bindings for switches: battery, APU, engine, thrust reverser and buttons: autopilot
  • Reformatted the 'VR Calibrate' menu's to remove old non-functional settings for tracking point offset adjustment
  • Added an option within VR Calibrate to completely hide the IK animated VR avatar, this is checked by default due to various players having camera clipping issues with the avatar model
  • Moved the cockpit seat position for VR players to be closer to the controls

Project : Skyscape Content Depot 1435631
