Jumping is now implemented in this patch, Elk young got it's attack animation. Soon Snake AI will be worked on and a Mac OS X build will be getting developed soon
Artemishea update for 4 January 2022
Jumping Added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update