 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Artemishea update for 4 January 2022

Jumping Added

Share · View all patches · Build 7967939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jumping is now implemented in this patch, Elk young got it's attack animation. Soon Snake AI will be worked on and a Mac OS X build will be getting developed soon

Changed files in this update

Artemishea Content Depot 1555221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.