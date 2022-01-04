Update V1.022

Hi All.

This update introduces a new feature as well as two-handed weapons for 'small' units and a few changes to certain game play situations.

New Feature: Add 'Specialized' to the Inventory Usability Filter

A new option has been added to the Usability filter found on the Unit Inventory Dialog, the Market Dialog at Velarin when purchasing new items and the Loot Dialog when collecting treasure. The option allows you to filter displayed items to show those that match a unit's Weapon Specialization settings.

Unit Inventory Dialog

Market

Additionally the Loot Dialog has added usability filters (1, 2 below) and has been slightly redesigned to accommodate the new changes by moving the Transfer All Loot.... button to the top of the screen (3).

New Items: We have added Lesser Greatsword, Lesser Greataxe, Half Halberd, Nomad's Bow (composite bow), Simaran Bow (longbow), Te yari (spear). All are 2-handed or large weapons that can be used by 'small' units (e.g. gnomes). This is to address a design oversight where a small unit could choose such a weapon for a Weapon Specialization but could never equip one.

Additionally, the Partisan and Pitchfork have been changed to be usable by small units.

Changed: The Door Dialog (shown below) has been changed to make handling doors a bit easier. Doors can now be locked, unlocked, attempted pick and attempted force open by multiple units per turn. So, for example, if Unit 1 fails to force a door open, it can move aside and Unit 2 can make an attempt.

Changed : The Corrupted Owlbear 's melee sound has been altered to something more appropriate.

Changed: The Psionic Stun spell/ability now has a saving throw against the target's Intelligence.

Please let us know if you have any problems with the update and we hope you enjoy the new features.

Happy New Year to you all and thank you for all your support in 2021.

All the best.

Ian & Jann