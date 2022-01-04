 Skip to content

Hoplegs update for 4 January 2022

Speedrun Fixes

Hello Leg Lovers!

I hope you all had a nice time the past weeks, I think I managed to relax for a few hours over the holidays which is nice. This is a small update where I fix some bugs that mostly speedrunners have found.

Bugs fixed:
  • Trigger sizes updated in a level (Stretching Your Legs) where speedrunners would get stuck.
  • Hold select button and pause game will freeze the game (only option is to go back to menu).

If you're interested in speedrunning the game you should check out Wut3r's video where he shows how to get the world record on each level.

Never skip leg day,

Kevin

