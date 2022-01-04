Early Access Patch - 10

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

Fixed the error that occurs when you report "Trials from the Farmer" while it's raining.

Fixed the error that occurs when fishing or watering while Red is by himself.

Fixed the error where items cannot be picked up when harvesting Herb Plant and Mushroom Log.

Fixed the error where the heroine would water crops that can be harvested.

Fixed the Fishing Competition achievement error which would unlock it even when you come in second or third place.

Fixed the time issue when you can go to Fishing Competition Island.

