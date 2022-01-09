Hotfix / Patch 6.1c

I hope everyone's 2022 is off to a good start so far. So far, GDM is having a good year.

We have had 5 people reach out to do translations so far, which is pretty amazing. We still need a few of the big ones (Russian / Portugueses / Simplified Chinese). However, we do have German / Spanish / French / Dutch / Arabic currently being worked on. When they complete translations, I will be getting them in game shortly after(I say shortly but it is a lot of work). I hope we can get more help to get those additional big languages done, but we'll see.

For this patch it contains a variety of optimizations to the games code. This is the kind of thing you can't see, but lower end PC's will feel.

I have tweaked some balance numbers in small ways. I want to make small adjustments and run more simulations and monitor player data as we try to pinpoint down a really good balance for release. Ideally, I want casual to be very easy and master to be challenging but doable. Due to the logic puzzle nature of the game this is very tricky. The game seems very hard until the logic clicks and you solve the puzzle that is creating quality games. Once you know what you are doing the game can get quite easy. So, it's a difficult dance to find the right balance, but I am confident with your help we will get there.

I have also added a confirmation to clearing older saves. This was requested by a player, and it makes a lot of sense to add a confirmation on a permanent delete. So, this is in there now.

You will notice a Credits button and a Language combo box (drop down list) was added to the main menu, but these are disabled currently. They will be activated as we get translations into the game, and the credits section will be made at a later time to highlight and credit our translators. There will also be a special community section and the hall of masters in the credits section at a later time. For now, just ignore those 2 new disabled features.

I will be working on the opening cut scene while I let the amazing players doing translations do their thing. If you have any suggestions / feedback never hesitate to give it to me. Negative or positive your feedback matters, and I will use it to move the game forward. Thank you for your support and I hope all of you have a great 2022.