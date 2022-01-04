 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

!Anyway! update for 4 January 2022

PLAYER SIGNATURES - JANUARY 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 7967606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Leave your nickname or express interesting emotions on this sticker!

How to join?

  • Come up with the idea of your future wonderful sticker in your head.
  • You need to download a PSD file with a sample from here.
  • Open it with Photoshop.
  • You just need to leave your signature!
  • And do not forget to send the finished material in PSD format here: eyefrontgames@gmail.com

The font used is Indie Flower Regular

Creators, please leave a link to your steam profile to get your item!

Good example

Examples that will be sent for remake

  • Signature on top of the logo.
  • Contains the URLs.
  • Signature outside the sticker frame.
  • Wrong font.

For all questions eyefrontgames@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

Anyway! Depot 866511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.