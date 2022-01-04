PLAYER SIGNATURES - JANUARY 2022

Leave your nickname or express interesting emotions on this sticker!
How to join?
- Come up with the idea of your future wonderful sticker in your head.
- You need to download a PSD file with a sample from here.
- Open it with Photoshop.
- You just need to leave your signature!
- And do not forget to send the finished material in PSD format here: eyefrontgames@gmail.com
The font used is Indie Flower Regular
Creators, please leave a link to your steam profile to get your item!
Good example
Examples that will be sent for remake
- Signature on top of the logo.
- Contains the URLs.
- Signature outside the sticker frame.
- Wrong font.
For all questions eyefrontgames@gmail.com
