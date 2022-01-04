We're At It Again!

Patch 5.0

Third part of our series of updates over the next few months targeted at making the game more fun and adding features! Here's what changed this time around :

Recap screen now displays what you did wrong

Slowed down time, each day 9am - 5pm takes 6 minutes instead of 5

Fixed a few places where font alignment was incorrect

Added more things that change color based on your color selection

Calendar now marks which day it currently is

You can now eject the floppy disc with the eject button

Added more streamers & youtubers to the credits!

Thank you all so much for playing our game and we look forward to seeing some of you, along with hopefully some new players, check out the stuff we have in store this winter season!

As always, feel free to reach us at our twitter or discord!