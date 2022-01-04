 Skip to content

Terminus update for 4 January 2022

Terminus V0.9.3 Beta Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed an error when attacking zombies with knives (Kitchen Knife, Fighting Knife, etc.).
  • Fixed an issue where backpacks would not update after reading a Map Fragment.
  • Increased the effectiveness of Agility. (Max 40% Evasion)
  • Canceled some gameplay changes related to Firefighter & AP to change places, and added a new survival skill.
  • Improved some translations.

I appreciate your bug reports and suggestions. I will update the default branch as soon as the gameplay is stable. Thank you for waiting.

