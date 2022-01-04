Terminus V0.9.3 Beta Hotfix

- Fixed an error when attacking zombies with knives (Kitchen Knife, Fighting Knife, etc.).
- Fixed an issue where backpacks would not update after reading a Map Fragment.
- Increased the effectiveness of Agility. (Max 40% Evasion)
- Canceled some gameplay changes related to Firefighter & AP to change places, and added a new survival skill.
- Improved some translations.
I appreciate your bug reports and suggestions. I will update the default branch as soon as the gameplay is stable. Thank you for waiting.
Changed depots in beta branch