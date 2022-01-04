 Skip to content

VTmini update for 4 January 2022

1.2.4 is coming !

Build 7967523 · Last edited by Wendy

Update content:

  1. Access Facebook surface capture;
  2. Increase countdown for tracker calibration;
  3. Modify the prop group playback logic;
  4. Read the new version of live2d expression and action files;
  5. Live2d animation can be cancelled;
  6. Fix the problem of surface capture mapping in the new version of vroid;
  7. Shortcut key setting optimization;
  8. Hardware function menu adjustment;
  9. Optimize the priority of face capture and play expression;
  10. Support sound effect playback when playing standby and action.

