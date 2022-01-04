1.2.4 is coming !

Update content:
- Access Facebook surface capture;
- Increase countdown for tracker calibration;
- Modify the prop group playback logic;
- Read the new version of live2d expression and action files;
- Live2d animation can be cancelled;
- Fix the problem of surface capture mapping in the new version of vroid;
- Shortcut key setting optimization;
- Hardware function menu adjustment;
- Optimize the priority of face capture and play expression;
- Support sound effect playback when playing standby and action.
Changed files in this update