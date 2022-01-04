Update 1.2.5 is out

_No-clowns,

Update 1.2.5 is now available for download. This update brings a custom-made map called "Retro Mall". It's not quite finished yet as I need to figure out level design better, lighting, etc., but you're all ready for the fight. This map is only available in Deathmatch and recommended to be played with up to 8 people, as it's not big enough for more; but you do you.

Besides that, this update brings minor weapon improvements for rifles, SMG's and sniper rifles. It improves weapons RPM and corrects damage. There is still more testing to do so it'll keep being worked on for the better gunplay.

We also finally have our own official Discord:

https://discord.gg/2fQSamGp4X



Thanks everyone for your continuous support!

See you on the Clownfield!

