 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clownfield 2042 update for 4 January 2022

Update 1.2.5 is out

Share · View all patches · Build 7967511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_No-clowns,

Update 1.2.5 is now available for download. This update brings a custom-made map called "Retro Mall". It's not quite finished yet as I need to figure out level design better, lighting, etc., but you're all ready for the fight. This map is only available in Deathmatch and recommended to be played with up to 8 people, as it's not big enough for more; but you do you.

Besides that, this update brings minor weapon improvements for rifles, SMG's and sniper rifles. It improves weapons RPM and corrects damage. There is still more testing to do so it'll keep being worked on for the better gunplay.

_

We also finally have our own official Discord:

https://discord.gg/2fQSamGp4X



Thanks everyone for your continuous support!

See you on the Clownfield!

Changed files in this update

Clownfield 2042 Content Depot 1591521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.