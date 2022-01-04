 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crimzon Clover World EXplosion update for 4 January 2022

Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion - v1.13b Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7967492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year! 🎍

We hope everyone had enjoyed "Crimzon Clover World EXplosion!" during the holidays.

We have just released the latest version 1.13b, which includes bug fixes reported by the players.

Update
  • Fixed a bug where the initial state of the power-up gauge was not functioning correctly when restarting the time attack in the ARRANGE version under version 1.13
  • Fixed a bug in which the game will force-quit if you restart the game while the extended BREAK is activated and the remaining time of the BREAK was still increasing.

*Demo version has been updated as well.

If you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Degica Games team

Changed files in this update

Crimzon Clover World EXplosion Content Depot 1718161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.