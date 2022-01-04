Crimzon Clover - World EXplosion - v1.13b Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7967492 · Last edited 4 January 2022 – 06:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Happy New Year! 🎍

We hope everyone had enjoyed "Crimzon Clover World EXplosion!" during the holidays.

We have just released the latest version 1.13b, which includes bug fixes reported by the players.

Fixed a bug where the initial state of the power-up gauge was not functioning correctly when restarting the time attack in the ARRANGE version under version 1.13

Fixed a bug in which the game will force-quit if you restart the game while the extended BREAK is activated and the remaining time of the BREAK was still increasing.

*Demo version has been updated as well.

If you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Degica Games team