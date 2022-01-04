Update 1.1

Oi lads and gents,

I hope you had relaxing and pleasant holidays!

I’ve finally had time to fix some issues that bothered me with the game and to make minor changes to the visuals such as adjustments to text and buttons. One game review mentioned issues with the audio, I could not find what was wrong, but I’ve decided to remove the old music and replace it with new tracks which should be of better audio quality (still public domain though). The update content is as follows:

Added a toggle button to switch between the current background (map of Europe) and a dark theme / full gray background

Minor changes to text, button, and panel design

Replaced all music tracks with new ones, more info in the credits

Fixed some minor typos et cetera

I’ve as well reduced the price of the game as I wont further work on it. It is the first game I’ve ever fully finished and actually released to the public, it helped me to learn a lot about game design and programming, even though the game itself might not represent it. Sad Pikachu face

Anyways, I wish you all a happy new year and to us all an end to the freaking pandemic!

Cheers

Zuckrprinz