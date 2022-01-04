Lantern Improvements, Spell Buffs, Bug Fixes!

v2.4.4



Changes

-The Lantern has been improved! After being active for an hr, it will enter Offline Mode, and accumulate Souls and Gold at the Offline Rate!

-Fates will now reward 24 hr of Timeshards after any completion after the first, and the first completion will never give 24 hr timeshards

-Fire Stream: +10% Damage

-Static Arc: +15% Damage

-Toxic Spray: +10% Damage

-FireFly Luminous Aura perk: Acceleration frequency increased by +20%

-Added time this awakening to Statistics

-Activating the Lantern in the Chronozone now causes the resources to visually fly out of it

Fixes

-Many backend updates

-Improved game stability in case of errors

-Save and Exit window will now always be on top

-Fixed description of Regeneration Rune

-Fixed rare bugs with Prologue

-Fixed bugs with Grim Potion cooldown

-Improved some of the Spellbook UI in the early game

-Fixed issue where username would end up blank after steam/mobile pairing

-Fixed a bug with Steam Pairing not registering on Mobile the first time you did it

Yahoo! :-D