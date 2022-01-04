Lantern Improvements, Spell Buffs, Bug Fixes!

v2.4.4
Changes
-The Lantern has been improved! After being active for an hr, it will enter Offline Mode, and accumulate Souls and Gold at the Offline Rate!
-Fates will now reward 24 hr of Timeshards after any completion after the first, and the first completion will never give 24 hr timeshards
-Fire Stream: +10% Damage
-Static Arc: +15% Damage
-Toxic Spray: +10% Damage
-FireFly Luminous Aura perk: Acceleration frequency increased by +20%
-Added time this awakening to Statistics
-Activating the Lantern in the Chronozone now causes the resources to visually fly out of it
Fixes
-Many backend updates
-Improved game stability in case of errors
-Save and Exit window will now always be on top
-Fixed description of Regeneration Rune
-Fixed rare bugs with Prologue
-Fixed bugs with Grim Potion cooldown
-Improved some of the Spellbook UI in the early game
-Fixed issue where username would end up blank after steam/mobile pairing
-Fixed a bug with Steam Pairing not registering on Mobile the first time you did it
