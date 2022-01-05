 Skip to content

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- update for 5 January 2022

Update 1.2.1.0

Build 7967225

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users,

Happy New Year!

Thank you very much for your continued support for Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-.

Update 1.2.1.0, featuring fixes for crash issues during screen changes and warping, is now live.

If you discover any additional bugs in version 1.2.1.0, please kindly report the bug along with the version

name on the Steam thread.

Thank you very much for your support and cooperation.

Playism

