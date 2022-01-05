Dear Users,
Happy New Year!
Thank you very much for your continued support for Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-.
Update 1.2.1.0, featuring fixes for crash issues during screen changes and warping, is now live.
If you discover any additional bugs in version 1.2.1.0, please kindly report the bug along with the version
name on the Steam thread.
Thank you very much for your support and cooperation.
Playism
Changed files in this update